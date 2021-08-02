RRB NTPC CBT 1 over: What's next?

The first computer based test of the RRB NTPC exam is over. The exam was held from December 2020 to July 31, 2021 for over 2 crore candidates. Candidates who qualify this exam will appear for the second computer based test.

After the second computer based test, the selection criteria will vary post wise.

Candidates who have appeared for the first stage RRB NTPC exam result should take note of the following important points:

Exam fee refund

To attract more number of candidates to sit for the exam, the Ministry of Railways had announced that those who appear for the first stage of the RRB exams will be refunded the exam fee, partially or fully. While candidates belonging to general category are entitled to get a partial refund on the exam fee, rest of the candidates get a total refund.

RRBs will begin the process of exam fee refund very soon. Candidates should monitor the official website of the RRBs and update their bank account details.

Details on second computer based test

The RRBs will inform candidates about the number of candidates shortlisted for the second computer based test, the pattern of the exam, revision in vacancy number if there has been any and the mode of the second stage exam.

The admit cards, travel pass, and other documents required for the exam will be released in due course of time.

This exam is being held for the selection of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

The recruitment was announced in 2019.