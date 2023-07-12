Anna University UG Result 2023 for November-December exams out at coe1.annauniv.edu, link here

Anna University has released Anna University UG Result 2023. The result for UG 1 year has been declared and can be checked by students on the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu. Anna University UG Result 2023 for November-December exams out, link here

The examination was conducted in November December 2022. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Anna University UG Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Go to students login box and enter the required details.

Once done, click on login.

Click on Anna University UG Result 2023 link available on the page.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for revaluation. To do it, they will have to first apply for photocopy of his/her answer sheets by paying ₹300/- per script on or before July 15, 2023.

After receiving the photocopy, the student can verify the answer sheet for any discrepancy like mistake and omissions in the valuation and can bring it to notice of the Controller of Examinations for remedial action. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Anna University.

