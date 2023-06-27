Home / Education / Exam Results / Assam PAT 2023 result date and time: PAT results will be announced on June 28

Assam PAT 2023 result date and time: PAT results will be announced on June 28

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Assam PAT 2023 results will be announced on June 28 at dte.assam.gov.in.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result date and time. The PAT 2023 results will be announced on June 28 after 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam PAT 2023 results will be announced on June 28(Sushil Kumar/ HT photo)
Assam PAT 2023 results will be announced on June 28(Sushil Kumar/ HT photo)

Candidates will be able to check the Assam PAT 2023 results using their roll number and date of birth. The Assam Pat 2023 examination was conducted on June 18. Candidates will be able to upload their documents to the website from July 1 to July 10.

Assam PAT result 2023: How to download results

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your Assam PAT 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam results
assam results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out