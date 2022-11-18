Home / Education / Exam Results / AYUSH NEET 2022 final result for round 1 released, know how to check

AYUSH NEET 2022 final result for round 1 released, know how to check

exam results
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:44 PM IST

The final result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal.

AYUSH NEET final merit list 2022 for round 1 released at aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH NEET final merit list 2022 for round 1 released at aaccc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the final first round of AYUSH NEET counselling result. The Ayush NEET final merit list is available on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

The provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling round 1 result was released at 10 am on November 18.

After declaration of final result, candidates can download the provisional allotment letter from AACCC-UG portal and approach the allotted institute for admission procedure. Candidates have to approach at alloted college from November 18 to 25.

Direct link

AYUSH NEET final merit list: How to check

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UG Counselling tab

Next, click on the final result

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet results
neet results

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out