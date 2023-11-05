close_game
JKSSB JE result 2023 released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check

JKSSB JE result 2023 released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 05, 2023 12:59 PM IST

JKSSB JE Result 2023 Declared: Check Now on jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has declared the JKSSB JE result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the JKSSB JE written examination can check the JE results through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Direct Link to Check JKSSB JE Result 2022
The JKSSB conducted the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for the Posts of Junior Engineer on December 5, 2022 and December 6, 2022.

Direct link to check JKSSB JE result 2022

JKSSB Junior Engineer Result 2022: How to check

Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result/Scoresheet of candidates in the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the Posts of Junior Engineer, Civil, Jal Shakti Department, advertised vide advertisement notification No. 05 of 2021, item no. 689”

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Sunday, November 05, 2023
