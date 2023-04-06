Home / Education / Exam Results / Kerala Samastha exam results out at samastha.in, get link and know how to check

Kerala Samastha exam results out at samastha.in, get link and know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 06, 2023 01:23 PM IST

Candidates can check the Kerala Public examination result through the official website at samastha.in.

Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has announced the result of the Kerala Madarasa public examination 2023. Candidates can check the result through the official website at samastha.in.

Kerala Samastha exam results out at samastha.in
Kerala Samastha exam results out at samastha.in

The Kerala Samastha Public exam results have been announced for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12.

Here's the direct link to check the result

Kerala Samastha exam results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at samastha.in

On the homepage, click on the Exam result tan

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Select your class and registration number

Kerala Samastha public exam result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Kerala Samastha result 2023 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala exam result.
kerala exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out