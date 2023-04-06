Kerala Samastha exam results out at samastha.in, get link and know how to check
Apr 06, 2023 01:23 PM IST
Candidates can check the Kerala Public examination result through the official website at samastha.in.
Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has announced the result of the Kerala Madarasa public examination 2023. Candidates can check the result through the official website at samastha.in.
The Kerala Samastha Public exam results have been announced for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12.
Here's the direct link to check the result
Kerala Samastha exam results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at samastha.in
On the homepage, click on the Exam result tan
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Select your class and registration number
Kerala Samastha public exam result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the Kerala Samastha result 2023 and take a printout of the same for future reference.
