MP DElEd Result 2024: MP board announces 1st, 2nd year results at mpresults.nic.in, direct link

MP DElEd Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE or MPBOSE) has announced the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) results for first and second year students. Those who appeared for the MP board DElEd examination can check the 1st chance results on the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in. The results are also available at mpresults.nic.in. MP DElEd result 2024: MPOSE or MP board has announced DELEd 1st chance results for first and second year examinations (mpresults.nic.in, screenshot)

Also read: UGC NET Result 2024 live updates

The direct link to check MP DElEd results are given below.

To check the MP DElEd 1st and 2nd year results, candidates need to use their roll numbers.

MP DElEd result 2024: 1st year, 1st chance

MP DElED result 2024: 2st year, 1st chance

How to download MP DElEd 1st, 2nd year results 2024

Step 1 (Visit the official website): Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education- mpbse.nic.in.

Also read: CTET December 2024: CBSE CTET exam date revised, check official notice here

Step 2 (Find and open the DElEd result link for your examination): Open the link that reads ‘Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) - Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result July-2024’ or ‘Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) - IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result July-2024’, as required.

Step 3 (Go to the result page): After clicking on the result link, it will take you to the login page.

Step 4 (Enter your login information): To access the result, enter your eight-digit roll number in the space provided for it. Once done, click on the submit button.

Step 5 (Check your result): After submitting your roll number, the Madhya Pradesh DElEd result will be displayed on your screen. Check your results and marks.

Step 6 (Save the result page): For later use, download the result page.

Also read: In Tata's memory: With a $25 million endowment, Tata scholarship funds Indian students at Cornell

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the board.