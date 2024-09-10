NEET PG Result 2024: Scorecards for AIQ seats expected today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to publish NEET PG 2024 scorecards for all India quota seats today, September 10. When released, candidates can check the NEET PG AIQ scorecards on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live Updates. NEET PG scorecards for AIQ counselling expected today at natboard.edu.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The result of NEET PG was declared on August 23 and on September 4, the board published a separate merit list for all India quota seats. In that notification, the NBEMS mentioned that scorecards for candidates who are eligible for AIQ NEET PG counselling will be published on or after September 10.

“The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 10th September 2024. Copy of Scorecard will not to be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2024 and verification of their Face ID wherever required,” NBEMS said in the notification.

The postgraduate medical entrance examination was held on August 11.

Also read: NEET PG Result 2024: Chandigarh doctor tops NBEMS NEET exam, scores 100 percentile

The AIQ scorecards of NEET PG will contain two important information –

The overall rank of the eligible candidates for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma counselling under all India quota. The category rank (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) for all India quota seats.

NEET PG Result 2024: How to check AIQ scorecards

Go to the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. Open the link for NEET PG AIQ scorecard. Provide your login details. Submit and download your AIQ NEET PG scorecard.

Also read: Tricity doctor tops country in NEET PG examination

For further details, check the official website of the NBEMS.