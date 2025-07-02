CUET UG 2025 Result Live: NTA CUET results expected soon, final answer key out at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2025 Result Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release CUET UG 2025 Result soon. All those candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in after declaration. The Agency has already released the final answer key and the results are expected to be out next. However, the date and time of results have not been announced by NTA yet....Read More

CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025. The re-test was conducted by the Agency after candidates after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.

The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers list and other details.