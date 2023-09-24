News / Education / Exam Results / SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result out on scertpet.co.in, direct link

SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result out on scertpet.co.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 24, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now go to scertpet.co.in and check their results.

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam has declared results of the state-level DElEd entrance examination, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now go to scertpet.co.in and check their results. Assam DElEd result 2023 live updates.

SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is the direct link and steps to check DElEd entrance exam results:

Direct link to view Assam DElEd entrance test result 2023. 

How to check SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result 2023

Go to the result website, scertpet.co.in.

On the home page, the link to check DElEd PET results 2023 will be displayed. Open it.

Login with your credentials.

Check and download the scorecard. Save a copy for future reference.

The DElEd pre-entry test in Assam is held for admission to two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course offered by NCTE recognized teacher education institutes – DIET/CTE/Normal School/BTC/Pvt. TEIs – of Assam.

This year, the test was held on September 10.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out