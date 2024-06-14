TS ICET Results 2024 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to download score cards here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has declared the results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 today, June 14, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET 2024 results live updates. TS ICET Results 2024 declared on official website icet.tsche.ac.in. Download scorecards via direct link. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

To download the results, candidates need to enter login credentials like hall ticket number, registration number, and other necessary information.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

It may be mentioned here that TGCHE officials also shared other details such as the toppers’ list, gender-wise analysis, pass percentage details, etc, and other information.

Worth mentioning here, that the TS ICET examination was conducted on June 5 and June 6, 2024. The Session 1 and Session 2 examinations were conducted on June 5, 2024, in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Also read: TS ICET 2024 results today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's how to download score cards

Likewise, the Session 3 examination was conducted on June 6, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Besides, the examination was an objective type test and the questions were of multiple choice model.

Also read: IIT Madras commences Sports Excellence-based Admissions in UG programmes from academic year 2024-2025

Here’s how to download the TS ICET 2024 scorecard:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS ICET 2024 results link.

A new page will pop up and candidates will have to submit the login details.

Candidates can view their results upon submitting the login details.

Verify the details on the scorecard and save the page.

Download the page and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.