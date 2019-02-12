Gov Jobs: ONGC, SSC, RRB, BSNL, UPPSC, major recruitments this week, important dates, vacancy details here

If you are looking for government jobs, you are at the right place. This article will tell you the major recruitments going on this week and their details. Watch out for the major vacancies here:

1. ONGC recruitment 2019/ Vacancy: 900/ Last date to apply- Feb 15

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) India has invited applications for recruitment of over 900 vacancies in different posts at various regions. ONGC is hiring for posts like non-executive, trainee and class III and IV. The selections process for the recruitments include Computer based test (CBT), skill test (physical measurement test/ physical efficiency test/ typing test etc) .

Posts: ONGC Industrial Training, 85 non-executive posts in ONGC Agartala, 737 vacancies for various non-executive posts in ONGC Gujarat, 10 non-executive posts in ONGC Kutch, 86 posts of Class III and IV in ONGC Chennai.

2. SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019/ Vacancy to be determined/ Last date to apply- Feb 25

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued a notification for junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) recruitment examination 2019 on its official website. The application process for the examination will continue until February 25, 2019.

The computer-based objective type examination (Paper 1) for these posts will be held from September 23 to September 27, 2019. The Paper II (written examination) will be held on December 29. The number of vacancies will be determined in the due course.

3. BSNL Junior telecom officer/ Vacancy- 198/ Last date to apply- March 12

The registration process for BSNL JTO recruitment 2019 will commence from February 11 and close on March 12, 2019. The mode of selection will be through GATE score of 2019 which is conducted by IIT Madras, Chennai in the month of February 2019. Candidates can apply online through the official website bsnl.co.in.There are a total of 198 posts.

4. UPPSC RO/ ARO Recruitment/ Exam date- February 17 onwards

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has already released the admit card for main exam of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment 2017 on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment exams will be held on February 17, 18, 20, 2019. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 11: 30 am and second shift will be held fom 2 to 5 pm.

5. CTET application/ Last date- March 5

The application process for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) July session exam has already begun from February 5, 2019. Candidates can register online at ctet.nic.in before March 5, 2019. The last date for payment of registration fee is March 8, 2019.The exam will be held on July 7, 2019. The exam results for CTET July 2019 will be declared six weeks after the examination is conducted on July 7, 2019.

5. UPSSSC Recruitment 2019/ Vacancy- 672 subordinate posts and officers / Last date- February 19

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) application process has been started from January 30. There are a total of 672 vacancies. The last date to apply is February 19, 2019.

UPSSSC earlier this month has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer.

Candidates can apply online at upsssc.gov.in. The last date of depositing the application fee is February 26, 2019.

6. RRB Group D/ Results to be announced- Feb 17 (expected)

RRB Group D results 2018: Railway Recruitment Board will not declare the results of group D written exam 2108 tomorrow, on February 13, 2019. Earlier, the result declaration was expected to be declared this Wednesday.The results of RRB Group D examinations is expected to release by Sunday, February 17, 2019.

7. Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019/ Posts of Yantrik/ Last Date- February 21

Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from Indian male candidates for recruitment to the post of Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. Last date to apply for the posts is February 21, 2019.

The batch for Yantrik 02/ 2019 will commence from August 2019. Candidates can apply for the posts online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 15:39 IST