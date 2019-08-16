ICAI CA November exam 2019 schedule released for foundation, intermediate, final exams

education

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the November session of 2019. ICAI on its website icai.org has released the full exam schedule.

The ICAI CA exam will commence from November 1, 2019 and will end on November 18, 2019.

The schedule for CA exam November 2019 session is as follows:

CA Foundation ---------- November 9, 13, 15, 17

CA Intermediate IPC Group 1 -------------November 2, 4, 6, 8

CA Intermediate IPC Group 2 -------------November 11, 14, 16

CA Intermediate Group 1---------November 2, 4, 6, 8

CA Intermediate Group 2---------November 11, 14, 16, 18

CA Final Group 1 for both old and new schemes --------------------November 1, 3, 5, 7

CA Final Group 2 for both old and new schemes --------------- November 9, 13, 15, 17

