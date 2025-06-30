Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result News 2025 Live: Where to check scores when declared

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result News 2025 Live: Where to check scores when out

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result News 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 results on the official webiste. When declared, students who appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 will be able to check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in....Read More

Students will be need to use their register number and date of birth to check the result.

KSEAB conducted Exam 3 from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 2 were announced.

KSEAB PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to download Karnataka PUC II Exam 3 Results 2025.

Enter your register number and date of birth.

The result will be displayed. Check and download it.

KSEAB declared the PUC 2 exam 1 result in April at a press conference.

The overall pass percentage this year is 73.45 per cent. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 53.29 per cent, for Commerce it is 76.07 per cent, and Science it is 82.54 per cent.