LSAT- India 2020 entrance exam to be conducted online amid Covid -19 pandemic

education

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:17 IST

The US-based Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has decided to administer the 2020 LSAT-India entrance examination online for the first time ever, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move from a paper and pencil test to an online examination will enable candidates to take the test from the convenience of their home or other respective settings without worrying for their health and safety.

“The worldwide pandemic COVID-19 has clearly had a profound impact on how we live and on how business is conducted around the world. But we know, too, that it is acutely affecting the academic pursuits of millions of students everywhere,” LSAC’s President & CEO Kellye Testy said in a statement on Friday.

“In order to safeguard the ability of Indian students to apply to law schools in India, we have partnered with Pearson VUE (Virtual University Enterprises) to offer students a technologically advanced entrance exam this year. The test delivery system has technical features that ensure the transparency, convenience, and integrity of the testing process, without sacrificing security,” Testy said.

Welcoming the move, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), C. Raj Kumar, said that “LSAT-India (Law School Admission Test--India) has given hope and aspiration by launching this exam in an online format”.

Candidates seeking admission to law schools in the country will be able to take the LSAT--India from June 14 using an online test delivery system, according to the statement.

Pearson Virtual University Enterprises, one of the leading players in computer-based testing in the world which administers this test, has developed the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled, online solution for aspirants to take their required college admissions tests in a safe manner, thereby overcoming the restrictions posed by the Covid-19 lockdown.

It is the first time in more than 25 years of existence of Pearson’s VUE that an Artificial Intelligence-enabled, remote-proctored online solution has been made available in this format.

Jindal Global Law School said that students can take this exam at their own convenience from the safety of their homes or other settings to complete the admissions process in an efficient and timely manner.

The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), which was ranked No. 1 law school in India and South Asia and among the top 101-150 law schools globally in QS World University Subject Rankings 2020, has opened its doors for admission to the class of 2020.

JGLS offers four major degree programmes in law and legal studies -- 5-year BA/BBALLB Hons., 3-year LLB, 1-year LLM, and the 3-year BA (Hons.) in Legal Studies programme.

LSAT-India has been the only admission test for the flagship 5-year BA/BBALLB Hons. programme of JGLS for the last 11 years and it also remains the key exam for admission to LLB, LLM and BA (Hons.) in legal studies programmes.

“At a time when the global pandemic has created unprecedented uncertainty for all law entrance exams generating huge anxiety among law school aspirants, LSAT-India has given hope and aspiration by launching this exam in an online format,” Raj Kumar said.

Like centre-based testing, an AI-enabled testing solution requires candidates to complete a virtual self-check-in process, which includes enhanced identification, authentication and, after successful validation, the candidate will be approved to take the test.

Candidates will be monitored live through their device’s webcam with the assistance of AI tools.

Applicants will continue to register for the LSAT-India by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test. After the closure of the registration period, candidates will receive information regarding the date and slot during which they will be required to appear for the test.

Log-in details and instructions for appearing for the test will be shared closer to the assigned test slot to ensure a seamless experience.