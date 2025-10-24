4 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat mails, turn out hoaxes
Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 3:14 PM IST
PTI
Four schools in the national capital once again received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises for a thorough check, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
The officer further informed that four bomb threat emails were sent targeting different schools, all of which later turned out to be hoaxes.
According to the fire department, the first call was received at 8.15 am regarding a bomb threat at the CRPF School in Sector 16, Dwarka, followed by another at 8.20 am from Sant Darshan Public School in Nangloi. Around 8.51 am, a similar call was made from Shanti Gyan Niketan in Goyla Dairy area, and the fourth threat was reported from Andhra School in Prasad Nagar at 10.33 am.