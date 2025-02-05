BSUSC chairman terms allegations baseless, says process transparent

Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) chairman Girish Choudhary on Wednesday said the commission was carrying out appointment of assistant professors with full transparency to give bonafide candidates their due, but some people were spreading “baseless and concocted” information on social media to create doubts and confusion in the minds of the people. Choudhary said that he was open to suggestions to take corrective measures to further improve the process and everyone was welcome for this (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

“After the Patna High Court lifted the stay on interview process on April 18, 2024, the process was again started and so far the selection process for 39 subjects have been completed. For 316 posts of history, the interviews of 1091 shortlisted candidates will be held from February 19-24,” he said, while talking to media persons.

Expressing disappointment over some social media conjectures, Choudhary said that everything was being done as per laid down norms and with utmost transparency to ensure that the appointment exercise could be completed in a time-bound manner and with transparency.

Also Read: Aspiring to study at Harvard? FAQs of international applicants are answered here

“There are still 12 subjects left. The academic a qualifications have weightage of 77 marks, while research papers, experience and awards have a weightage of 23 marks. The evaluation is done by experts on the basis of the documents uploaded by candidates to prepare the list of shortlisted candidates as per reservation roster,” he added.

The chairman said that the shortlisted candidates are provided coded interview slips and they are assigned different interview boards on the basis of codes, with strict instruction to experts not to ask any personal questions which could reveal the identity of candidates, viz. Who they did their doctorate under, name or institution etc.

Also Read: 3 friends set to appear for CBSE board exams killed in road accident in Bihar's Kishanganj

“I have seen some reports in media about individual candidates. One of them is about a candidate not getting marks for a research paper despite submitting certificate. The fact is that the experts have to see the research paper to judge it, not just see certificate. Another report was about how a candidate could do his Ph.D at the age of 23 years, but the reality is that the candidate is 43 years of age. He had wrongly entered his age at the time of registration, while his documents say he is 43,” he added.

Choudhary said that he was open to suggestions to take corrective measures to further improve the process and everyone was welcome for this, but unsubstantiated allegations were simply aimed at disturbing the commission.

“It is a fact that some candidates moved the court and we immediately implemented the court order. There is nothing to hide or cover up,” he added.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma had in December 2022 stayed the appointment of assistant professors due to ambiguity on the reservation roster and the issue of adjusting backlog vacancies. The stay was lifted in April last year.

Also Read: Is your child struggling with academics or lost interest in things? Know how to address mental health issues in children

BSUSC advertised 4,638 vacancies of assistant professors in 52 subjects on September 23, 2020, just ahead of the announcement of state assembly elections. Till the HC stayed the appointment prices, 461 candidates had been appointed.

Bihar legislature passed the Bihar State University Service Commission Act in 2017 to vest the power of recruitment back in the commission, which was earlier dissolved in 2007. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar government had constituted the commission in February 2019.