CBSE announces schedule for virtual mental health series; Know objectives, key dates & more

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced a ‘Virtual Mental Health Series’ for principals, teachers, counselors, parents, and students of CBSE-affiliated schools. CBSE has announced a Virtual Mental Health Series for principals, teachers, counselors, parents, and students of CBSE-affiliated schools. (HT file)

The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, from October 4 to 10, 2025, commemorating World Mental Health Week.

As per CBSE, the initiative is aimed at promoting mental well-being and psychological resilience in school communities, and it will culminate on October 10, 2025, on World Mental Health Day

Also read: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Applications open at cbse.gov.in, check eligibility and key details | link here

As part of the initiative, experts from the Department of Psychiatry and Counselling Services at AIIMS will lead the sessions, focusing on various aspects of school mental health, the board said.

Know the objectives The CBSE aims to achieve the following objectives:

Promote awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health. Equip school leaders, educators, counselors, parents, and students with practical tools and strategies. Encourage positive mental health practices within school environments. Also read: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: Full tentative schedule of 12th annual examinations, check timings & more

Highlights of the initiative Daily sessions from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. IST (approx. 45 minutes to 1 hour). Evidence-based discussions on current mental health challenges in school settings. Interactive and accessible sessions through a virtual platform open to all CBSE-affiliated schools, students and parents. Also read: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Timetable: Check complete tentative datesheet here

Schedule of series October 4, 2025 (11 AM to 12 PM) - Prof. Dr. M. Srinivas Director, AIIMS will hold the session on the topic ‘Health, Nutrition and Emotional Health’. October 5, 2025 (11 AM to 12 PM) - Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE will speak on the topic ‘How to tackle Stress’. October 6, 2025 (11 AM to 12 PM) - Prof. Dr. Pratap Sharan Head, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS will speak on the topic ‘Positive Mental Health’. October 7, 2025 (11 AM to 12 PM) - Prof. Dr. Nand Kumar, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, will speak on the topic ‘Happy Gut, Healthy Brain’. October 8, 2025 (11 AM to 12 PM) - Prof. Dr. Rajesh Sagar, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, will speak on the topic ‘High Risk Behaviour in Adolescents’. October 10, 2025 (11 AM to 12 PM) - Dr. Deepika Dahima, Scientist C., Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, will speak on the topic ‘Between Screens and Selves: Resilience in Digital Age’. Here's where to watch live sessions CBSE informed that the sessions will be hosted live via Webex through the link provided below:

https://sec-cbse.webex.com/sec-cbse/j.php?MTID=me9890acafa4c91d86428667e43afb4e9

It may be mentioned here that the participating will be limited to 1,000 attendees per session, on a first-come, first-served basis, as informed by CBSE.

For more information, visit the official website of CBSE.