Delhi University withdraws circular on increasing workload of senior faculty members after backlash, details here

Delhi University on Tuesday withdrew a circular that increased the workload of senior faculty members to match that of junior counterparts after it faced backlash from the teaching staff on social media. Delhi University has withdrawn a circular on increasing the workload of professors after facing backlash on social media.

The circular, issued earlier in the day by the university administration, directed principals and directors of DU colleges and departments to assign professors and associate professors the same workload typically given to lower-ranked positions like assistant professors.

According to UGC norms, senior faculty members (professors and associate professors) are required to work 14 hours a week, while junior faculty (assistant professors) have a 16-hour weekly workload.

The circular proposed increasing the workload of senior positions by two hours citing the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions.

"The incumbent(s) will assume the workload associated with the core post of Assistant Professor, regardless of any promotions as Associate Professor or Professor, since the promotion under CAS is specific to the individual," read the order issued by the deputy registrar's office.

The move drew objections and criticism from faculty members on social media, with some accusing the administration of increasing the workload to compensate for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) rather than recruiting additional teaching staff.

"When the UGC regulations do not differentiate between associate professors through direct recruitment or promotion, then why is DU issuing this notification? This needs to be completely rejected, and DU must immediately roll back this notification," said Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a DU professor and member of the Academic Council.

Another faculty and secretary of the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) said, "Instead of asking the government for additional teachers, existing faculty is burdened with more teaching hours. Yet another assault by Delhi University, while DUTA remains silent on policy issues! The UGC Regulations of 2018 (and prior regulations from 2010) do not make any such distinctions. According to the regulations, direct teaching hours are 14 for senior faculty and 16 for junior faculty. The DU Ordinance also reiterates the UGC Regulations of 2018."

Following the criticism, DU issued a fresh circular in the evening stating that the earlier circular regarding the workload of teachers had been withdrawn. "Further, it is informed that subsequent clarification, if any, in this regard will be issued by the university in due course," it added.