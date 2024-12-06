GS University appoints Dr. Yatish Agarwal as Vice Chancellor
Prof. (Dr.) Yatish Agarwal assumed charge as Vice Chancellor of GS University, Hapur. Dr. Agarwal has an M.D. in Radiodiagnosis from the University of Delhi and a D.Sc. from Allahabad and Rajasthan.
Primarily a medical university, the GS group runs MBBS, MD and MS programs at GS Medical College and Hospital, and the University has an ayurvedic medical college, a nursing college, and a large number of para-medical health science courses.
Pro-Chancellor Dr. Ankit Sharma expressed confidence that the University will benefit from Dr. Agarwal’s long academic experience. Until recently Dr. Agarwal was the Dean of the University School of Medicine & Allied Health Sciences, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.
Dr Agarwal has authored more than 60 books, which have sold more than 3 million copies, penned hundreds of articles, radio and television serials, been a regular contributor to Manorama Year Book, and has been a columnist with leading national dailies since 1981 both in English and Hindi.
He is a recipient of the Distinguished Services Award, Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, Delhi 2021; Vigyan-Prodyogiki Award, Hindi Akademi, Delhi, 2019; Vigyan Bhushan, Govt of Uttar Pradesh, 2014; Centenary Award, Vigyan Parishad, Allahabad, 2013; Indira Gandhi National Award, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, 2006; Rajiv Gandhi National Award, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, 2005; Indian Council of Medical Research Award, 2004; Shiksha Award, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, 2003; Lifetime Achievement Award, Indian Science Writers’ Association, 2003; Littérateur Award, Hindi Akademi, 2003; Meghnad Saha Award, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, 2002; Atmaram Award, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, 1999; National Science Award, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, 1999, among others, mentioned the release.
