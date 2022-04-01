IGNOU TEE June 2021: Students exempted from appearing for various UG, PG courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University has exempted students from appearing in various UG, PG courses for IGNOU TEE June 2021. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the students who have enrolled in the first year of the program in June 2020 admission session through online mode and were eligible to appear in the Term-end examination June 2021 for the first time are exempted from appearing in the TEE exam of the first year courses on the analogy of ODL.

The programs are- Bachelor of Arts (Tourism Studies), Master of Arts (Translation Studies, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Hindi). The marks/ grades in the TEE exam of the first year courses will be assigned based on the average marks/ grades obtained by the students in the term-end examination of the second year courses.

However, the exemption is not applicable to any other component such as Practical Examinations, Assignments, Project Reports, Disseration, Internship, Field Work Journal (Practicum). Those students who do not want exemption may appear for the TEE of the first year courses in the term-end examinations, June 2022.