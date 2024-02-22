Minister Pradhan inaugurates country’s first Skill India Center, stresses on boosting skilled workforce

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has pressed the need for a skilled and competent workforce to propel India’s development journey forward in the 21st century. Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan who inaugurated the Skill India Centre stressed on the need for a skilled and competent workforce to propel India’s development journey forward.

Pradhan’s remarks came during the inauguration of the country's first Skill India Center (SIC) in Sambalpur, Odisha on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister pointed out that the new-age and future skills are available at considerably higher cost in global markets which is why the government seeks to democratize access to quality education and establish a level playing field for the aspiring youth.

“The introduction of low-cost courses in the centre will empower large youth and make them part of the evolving job market,” said Pradhan.

He further stated that by spearheading the skill training programs in new-age job roles, the government will upgrade the skills set of the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ in demand-driven industries, adding that the SIC aims to empower over 1200 students.

As informed by Pradhan, the Skill India Center will equip a vast majority of the young populace with employable skills in demand-driven trades, creating an industry-ready workforce, encouraging entrepreneurship, and strengthening the skilling ecosystem.

Furthermore, the center will train the youth in areas that are high in demand such as Media and Entertainment, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, and IT-ITeS.

According to a press release issued by the NSDC. the inauguration ceremony was also attended by Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International.

What does the SIC offer:

The centre is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, and modern facilities that will enable youth to acquire the skills needed to succeed in their respective fields.

Designing a curriculum along with industry experts that will be aligned with the changing industry needs, promote standardization, and create employment opportunities that meet the demand for skilled talent across industries.

Worth mentioning here, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will designate a Centre Manager who will monitor the implementation of training programs, ensure adherence to quality standards, and overall functioning of the Center, said the release.

After Sambalpur, more Skill India Centres are set to be inaugurated in Odisha’s Angul, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Talcher, and Deogarh.