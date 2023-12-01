NITI Aayog targeting half a million foreign students in India for higher education by 2047: CEO Subrahmanyam

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday welcomed more foreign students to come to India for higher education. Addressing the 18th edition of ‘FICCI Higher Education Summit 2023’, Subrahmanyam highlighted that education, of all sectors, has a separate and important role in the vision document being prepared by NITI Aayog for 2047, adding that the aim is to target half a million foreign students in India by 2047. 18th edition of ‘FICCI Higher Education Summit 2023’

He said there is a need to create more educational cities in the country and urged the private sector to further expand the higher education ecosystem in the country.

Subrahmanyam further stressed on the importance of newer technology, citing examples of innovations like AI. He said, “Technology is going to blow up the higher education sector. The universities must embrace AI in a big way to stay relevant and competitive.”

The NITI Aayog CEO further emphasized the role of the youth, stating that students are the future and will play a key role during India’s journey in the Amrit Kaal. Here, he laid importance on the role of educational institutions, particularly universities, which he said will play a significant role in developing the right thought process of the students.

Speaking to the gathering, Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Chair, FICCI Higher Education Committee & Pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International University stated that apart from the Ministry of Education, the higher education sector also requires the support of other ministries and think tanks including NITI Aayog.

Shailesh K Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI said that India’s future will depend on the productivity and skill-readiness of youth and workforce – factors guaranteed by the quality and supply of excellent higher education. Pathak said that the National Education Policy 2020 has a very effective blueprint for higher education in India.

Notably, the FICCI-EY knowledge report ‘Transformation of Indian Higher Education: Strategies to leapfrog’, was released during the inaugural session of the summit.