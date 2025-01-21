Menu Explore
Odisha govt fixes Class 1 enrolment age in schools at 6-plus years from 2025-26 academic session

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Jan 21, 2025 10:27 AM IST

All primary schools will open an additional pre-school class called ‘Sishu Vatika’ from the new academic year, informed a government notification.

The Odisha government on Monday fixed the age of enrolment to Class-1 at 6-plus years as on September 1 from the 2025-26 academic session, an official notification said.

The Odisha government has fixed the age of enrolment to Class 1 at 6-plus years from the 2025-26 academic session. (Representative image/HT Photo)
The Odisha government has fixed the age of enrolment to Class 1 at 6-plus years from the 2025-26 academic session. (Representative image/HT Photo)

Also read: Merit lists out for nursery, KG, Class 1 admissions in Delhi schools

From the new academic year, all primary schools will open an additional pre-school class called ‘Sishu Vatika’, it said.

Children in the age group of 5-6 years can take admission in the pre-school.

Also read: Schools reopen in Patna with changed timing from 9 am

The revision in the state curriculum framework will be initiated in a phased manner from the 2025-26 session, with the National Curriculum Framework Foundational Stage (NCF FS), being adopted in the first phase, the notification stated.

Also read: Haryana Board Exams 2025: Practical examinations of Class 10, 12 to begin from February 3, check details here

