Odisha govt fixes Class 1 enrolment age in schools at 6-plus years from 2025-26 academic session
All primary schools will open an additional pre-school class called ‘Sishu Vatika’ from the new academic year, informed a government notification.
The Odisha government on Monday fixed the age of enrolment to Class-1 at 6-plus years as on September 1 from the 2025-26 academic session, an official notification said.
From the new academic year, all primary schools will open an additional pre-school class called ‘Sishu Vatika’, it said.
Children in the age group of 5-6 years can take admission in the pre-school.
The revision in the state curriculum framework will be initiated in a phased manner from the 2025-26 session, with the National Curriculum Framework Foundational Stage (NCF FS), being adopted in the first phase, the notification stated.
