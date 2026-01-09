Railway board's 22,000 post notification falls short, AIRF flags safety concerns

The Railway Board's approval to fill 22,000 critical entry-level posts is substantially lower than the actual vacancies and will aggravate staff shortages, potentially compromising safe rail operations, AIRF said in a letter.

In 2025, various railway zones assessed vacancies in posts engaged in critical safety operations and communicated the figures to the Railway Board. Based on this, the Railway Recruitment Board issued notifications to fill 22,000 posts in 2026.

These posts include pointsman, assistant track maintainer, assistant loco shed staff, among others, who are considered the backbone of railway safety.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, General Secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), in a letter dated January 6, 2025, to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressed serious concern, stating that the number of vacancies notified by the Board is substantially lower than the actual vacancies assessed and projected by the General Managers of Zonal Railways.

"It is regrettable that the realistic vacancy position, as assessed at the Zonal level after due consideration of operational and safety requirements, has not been duly reflected in the final notification issued by the Railway Board," Mishra said.

Mishra also flagged that no proper and comprehensive assessment of vacancies pertaining to railway workshops has been undertaken.

"Non-consideration of workshop vacancies has resulted in a distorted and understated vacancy figure, which does not reflect the ground realities. Workshops play a vital role in maintenance, overhauling, and safety-critical functions, and any shortfall in manpower therein directly impacts efficiency and safety," Mishra said.

He added, "Smooth functioning of Workshops without helpers is hardly possible."

The Federation observed that the board's decision to notify a reduced number of vacancies, despite the availability of higher assessed vacancies, is unjustified from the standpoint of safety, efficiency, and smooth functioning of Zonal Railways.

"On the contrary, it is likely to aggravate staff shortages and impose an undue and avoidable burden on the existing workforce, who are already overstretched due to prolonged vacancies," Mishra said.

He urged the board to reconsider its decision to notify only 22,000 vacancies and to enhance the notified vacancies in accordance with the actual vacancy position furnished by the Zonal Railways, duly factoring in the requirements of workshops as well.

Mishra maintained that a realistic and transparent vacancy notification will not only strengthen operational efficiency but also reinforce confidence among aspiring candidates and serving employees alike.

"AIRF, therefore, earnestly requests that necessary instructions may kindly be issued to the concerned authorities to revise and notify the actual number of vacancies by issuing necessary corrigendum, in the larger interest of safety, efficiency, and fairness," Mishra added.