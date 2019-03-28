RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Check direct links to apply for Group D, level-1 posts, steps to follow

RRB Recruitment 2019: Are you finding any difficulty in applying for the posts? Or are you unable to reach to the online application form? With just few days left for the online registration window to close and you have still not figured out how to apply for the posts, read on.

Application process for the RRB NTPC recruitment 2019 will close on March 31. If you have not applied for the 1.3 lakh vacancies that was announced in February 2019, apply now without any further delay.

RRC CEN 01/ 2019- LEVEL-1 POST- CLICK HERE TO APPLY -- Last date to apply- April 12, 2019.

RRC CEN 01/ 2019- NTPC CATEGORY- CLICK HERE TO APPLY- Last date to apply- 31.03.2019.

RRC CEN 02/ 2019- PARAMEDICAL CATEGORIES- CLICK HERE TO APPLY - Last date to apply- April 2,2 019

RRC CEN 03/2019 - Ministerial And Isolated Categories- CLICK HERE TO APPLY Last date to apply- April 7, 2019.

After you click on the link you will get an option to chose the RRB. Chosing the RRB means chosing the region of railway for which you want to apply. You should check the details of vacancy of the RRB region you are applying for . Click on the ‘New registration’ option after selecting the RRB. Fill up the form with correct details.

Before you head towards applying for the post, let’s look at the background and details of the recruitment.

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited the application for recruitment process under CEN 01/2019 on its official websites. There are a total of 103769 vacancies for RRB level-1 post that will be filled through this recruitment process.

The notification for RRB Group D Level-1 post was uploaded on February 23 that has the details of vacancies and posts. Candidates should check the official notification before registering for the posts.

RRC CEN 01/ 2019 : DETAILS OF VACANCY

RRB NTPC RECRUITMENT 2019: VACANCY BREAK-UP

RRB Level-1 post recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of your respective RRB

Under the latest update section find CEN 01/2019, CEN 02/2019 or CEN 03/2019 application link on the homepage

Click on the application link on the top

Click on ‘register’ if you are a new user. Click on sign in if you already have an ID.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload a scanned picture of yours and your signature.

Candidate Photograph: JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB regarding specification of photograph).

Candidate Signature: JPEG image of size 10 to 40KB

•SC/ST Certificate (Only for candidates seeking Free Travel Pass): JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB

• Scribe Photo (wherever applicable): JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB.

Click on Submit

Pay online the application fee

Save and print the e- challan of your payment.

After you submit the form download a preview of your form and take its print out for further references.

The CEN 01/ 2019 recruitment notice of 1.3 lakh vacancies was released on February 23. There are 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the rest 30,000 posts are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

Application process for RRB NTPC began on March 1

Application process for RRB paramedical staff began on March 4 and

Application process for RRB ministerial and isolated categories began on March 8.

For RRB Level 1 posts, the application is scheduled to begin on March 12, today.

RRB Recruitment 2019- Application fee: The application fee for general candidates is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category it is Rs 250.

