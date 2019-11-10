e-paper
Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

School examinations postponed in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration also imposed Section 144 till midnight and school examinations scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2019 09:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)
Government girls high school in Gandhinagar, Jammu.
Government girls high school in Gandhinagar, Jammu. (ANI Photo)
         

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions were closed in Jammu and Kashmir and some other states ahead of Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration also imposed Section 144 till midnight and school examinations scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

Security has also beefed up at places of worship and bursting of firecrackers has been prohibited. Saturday has also been declared a dry day.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions were also closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Section 144 has also been imposed in Bhopal and in Bengaluru as part of tight security measures. (ANI)

