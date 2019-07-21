Software app to help Bihar government curb irregularity in salary fixation of teachers

education

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:07 IST

The state education department has decided to take recourse to software application to do away with a general complaint about irregularity in salary fixation of school teachers.

The department is in the process of roping in an experienced vendor to prepare a customised computer application so that manual intervention in fixation of the pay scale could be minimised.

Hundreds of cases pertaining to disparity in salary structure of teachers are currently pending at different stages of redress in the department and the court. There are about 3.25 lakh teachers school teachers in the state and a majority of them have the grievances about anomalies in their pay scales.

Education minister Krishnanand Prasad Verma recently informed the Legislative Council that the department had held a workshop of all the staff dealing in salary preparation and apprised them about the modalities to avoid the common mistakes in fixation of salary after implementation of the seventh pay commission’s recommendation.

Through a call attention, BJP member Nawal Kishore Yadav had alleged that the department was offering different scales to teachers, who joined simultaneously and passed the mandatory training in different districts.

Yadav cited the complaints of teachers of Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Araria and other districts where a majority of teachers were getting salary of untrained teachers even though they had completed the training and qualified for 2.57% hike in their scale in accordance with the seventh pay commission’s recommendations.

A senior officer of the department acknowledged the issue and said that the information technology wing of the department had been told to engage a suitable firm to develop suitable and customised software for salary of the fixed-day and contractual teachers by the end of this month.

Primary schools to get additional teachers

After a long wait, the education department has finally launched the process to appoint teachers in the primary schools. About 2.50 lakh posts of teachers in about 74,000 primary and upper schools are still lying vacant, pointed out state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha in a call attention motion.

Education minister KNP Verma said that the department had started the process of appointing new lot of secondary teachers’ eligibility test (STET) qualified teachers and it would complete by the end of this year. Jha, however, wondered as how the STET qualified teachers would take care of primary sections and hence demanded the government to extend the validity of TET held in 2011 so that the vacancies in the primary section could be filled up.

What’s the issue all about

There are 3.25 lakh teachers school teachers in state

Hundreds of cases pertaining to disparity in salary structure of teachers currently pending in the dept and courts

Many teachers in Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Araria getting salary of untrained teachers despite completing training and qualifying 2.57% hike in their scale as per seventh pay commission’s recommendations

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:07 IST