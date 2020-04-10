Teachers to evaluate Haryana Board Class 10 answer sheets from home from tomorrow

education

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:50 IST

Amid coronavirus scare, Board of school education Haryana (BSEH) has decided to get class 10th board exam’s answer sheets of the students to be checked by the teacher at their respective homes from Saturday.

While talking to HT over the phone, BSEH board secretary, Rajiv Prasad, said that they have assigned nearly 6,000 teachers to check answer copies of the class 10 students.

“ These teachers will report to their respective block education officer on Saturday, who will give them a bundle 300 copies to be evaluated by April 21 and submit the same on April 22. The teachers have been given different time slots to appear before BEOs to maintain social distancing amid coronavirus scare. The BEOs will hand over the bundles of copies from 39 centres across the state”, he added.

The board secretary said that initially, they were planning to call teachers at 39 centres to evaluate class 10 copies but it was cancelled to avoid gathering of teachers at the centres.

Nearly 3.71 lakh students had appeared for class 10 board exams before board postponed exams to be conducted from March 19 to 31.

Board secretary Prasad said that they will declare class 10 results on the basis of four subjects but they will conduct a science exam even after the result declaration.