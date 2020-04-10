e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Teachers to evaluate Haryana Board Class 10 answer sheets from home from tomorrow

Teachers to evaluate Haryana Board Class 10 answer sheets from home from tomorrow

While talking to HT over the phone, BSEH board secretary, Rajiv Prasad, said that they have assigned nearly 6,000 teachers to check answer copies of the class 10 students.

education Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Nearly 3.71 lakh students had appeared for class 10 board exams.
Nearly 3.71 lakh students had appeared for class 10 board exams. (HT file)
         

Amid coronavirus scare, Board of school education Haryana (BSEH) has decided to get class 10th board exam’s answer sheets of the students to be checked by the teacher at their respective homes from Saturday.

While talking to HT over the phone, BSEH board secretary, Rajiv Prasad, said that they have assigned nearly 6,000 teachers to check answer copies of the class 10 students.

“ These teachers will report to their respective block education officer on Saturday, who will give them a bundle 300 copies to be evaluated by April 21 and submit the same on April 22. The teachers have been given different time slots to appear before BEOs to maintain social distancing amid coronavirus scare. The BEOs will hand over the bundles of copies from 39 centres across the state”, he added.

The board secretary said that initially, they were planning to call teachers at 39 centres to evaluate class 10 copies but it was cancelled to avoid gathering of teachers at the centres.

Nearly 3.71 lakh students had appeared for class 10 board exams before board postponed exams to be conducted from March 19 to 31.

Board secretary Prasad said that they will declare class 10 results on the basis of four subjects but they will conduct a science exam even after the result declaration.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Amarinder hints at lockdown extension, fears community transmission
Covid-19: Amarinder hints at lockdown extension, fears community transmission
Officials spot a silver lining in India’s Covid-19 battle; prep for dark clouds
Officials spot a silver lining in India’s Covid-19 battle; prep for dark clouds
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
LIVE| India-Japan partnership can develop technologies for post-Covid world: PM
LIVE| India-Japan partnership can develop technologies for post-Covid world: PM
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
This SUV can survive bullets, grenade blasts, and it is not ‘The Beast’
This SUV can survive bullets, grenade blasts, and it is not ‘The Beast’
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News