Abhishek Pathak rules out part 4 plans despite ₹500 crore success of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: ‘We had to stop it at some point’
Despite strong audience response and box-office success, director Abhishek Pathak explained why there are no plans for a fourth instalment.
With Drishyam 3 continuing its strong run at the box office, director Abhishek Pathak believes the franchise has reached its natural conclusion. The filmmaker has ruled out the possibility of a fourth instalment, saying the story has ended on a fitting note. Starring Ajay Devgn, the third film has crossed ₹500 crore worldwide in 12 days.
Abhishek Pathak says there won't be Drishyam 4
In an interview with Screen, Abhishek said he hopes October 2 continues to be celebrated as Drishyam Day and added, "All of us believe this is the last part of the film. Obviously, the audience is loving it, and talking about it. But Drishyam isn’t the franchise where we can just decide to make another film. It’s very much dependent on the story, and the story has ended. I always thought the ending was very poetic. It’s a love letter to the franchise."
Abhishek further said, "The closure is beautifully done. That’s what people liked about it. A lot of people are telling me there can be a part 4. If you get to it, there can be enormous amount of story to it, but that’s not the point. We had to stop it at some point, and this was a beautiful ending to the franchise. Drishyam 3 is only in its second week right now. People are still coming to theatres in huge numbers. The second weekend was more than ₹60 crore. That’s a figure too many films don’t achieve even in their lifetime. So, let’s not spoil it for them."
About Drishyam 3 success
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of 2026, crossing the ₹500 crore mark worldwide within just 12 days of its release. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller has earned ₹501.80 crore globally, including ₹323.50 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film opened with ₹62 crore on its first day and collected ₹245.50 crore in its opening week. Its strong second weekend further boosted its earnings, helping it become Ajay’s highest-grossing film ever. It's now the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, surpassing Border 2, Toxic, Jana Nayagan and Peddi's lifetime hauls.
The film sees Ajay's return as Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully guarded secrets face a fresh threat as a determined Crime Branch officer reopens the case. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Jaideep Ahlawat also feature in the film. The film received praise from Mohanlal, who said, "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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