Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff break up after 11 years of dating: Report

Suniel Shetty's son, actor Ahan Shetty, has reportedly broken up with his long-term girlfriend Tania Shroff. As per a report on Times Of India, it's been over a month and a half since Ahan and Tania parted ways. Tania is a model, designer and daughter of industrialist Jaidev and Romila Shroff. Also read: Suniel Shetty reveals why he did not send Ahan, Athiya to Indian schools Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania have reportedly parted ways.

Ahan and Tania's relationship

Ahan and Tania Shroff were childhood sweethearts, who attended the same school ,and were quite candid about their relationship in social media posts. A source told the media outlet, “It's the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on.” The reason behind their alleged break up is not known yet.

Ahan and Tania have not yet confirmed or denied the claims of their break up. The two. who used to often post pictures with each other, have not shared anything related to one another for quite some time now, leaving more doubt about their relationship. However, they continue to follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Ahan Shetty?

Ahan is the son of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. This also makes him Athiya Shetty's brother who made his debut with Tadap. It also starred Tara Sutaria and failed at the box office while Ahan gained a warm response for his first film.

During the premiere night of Tadap, the entire Shetty family, alongside Tania Shroff was seen on the red carpet. Among them was also KL Rahul who is now married to Athiya.

Suniel Shetty on Tania Shroff

Talking about KL Rahul and Tania, Suniel Shetty earlier this year had called them his kids. During an interview, the actor told Bollywood Bubble, “Both the bachchas (kids)? My babies, my love, my first love. Tanya is my first love. They are so simple and their family, they just fitted in so beautifully.”

“Belief, faith in each other, space for each other, there for each other. (Gesturing holding hands) can't separate, I need Mana like this, my hand always goes... Athiya sometimes asks me, 'Where is your...?' If I go to her house alone and mom is not there, she asks, 'Where is your (gestures holding hand)?' Because I look for her in parties, I don't know why but you know, it's just believing in each other,” he had also shared his marriage advice to his kids.

