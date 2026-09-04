Amid record-breaking run in India, Hanuman Ansh finds overseas distribution; KGF, Kantara makers enable global release
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film that has set the box office ablaze, will finally release worldwide later this month.
As it sets new box-office records at home with each passing day, the devotional film Hanuman Ansh is finally getting a worldwide release. So far, the film on Neem Karoli Baba has only been screening in India. But its success at the domestic box office has enabled it to acquire distribution for international territories.
Hombale Films backs Hanuman Ansh
On Thursday, production banner Hombale Films announced that it will take Hanuman Ansh, inspired by the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, to international audiences with its worldwide release on September 11. Hombale Films, known for backing blockbuster franchises such as KGF and Kantara, announced on Instagram that it will distribute the film overseas through its international distribution arm, Hombale Overseas.
"A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, Hombale Films, are proud to take Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas," the production house said in its post. "The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as Hanuman Ansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026," it added.
Deep Dive
All about Hanuman Ansh
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows Dr Ram Bhosle, an Indian freedom fighter whose journey from an underground rebel to a yogi unfolds under the guidance of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji.
The film, which was released in Indian theatres on August 7, had a slow start at the box office, registering paltry collections in its first two weeks, including just ₹10 lakh on its opening day. However, after its second week, it began to gain momentum through word of mouth. By its fourth weekend, the film collected ₹28 crore in the three-day window, and eventually became the number 1 film at the Indian box office, outgrossing Yash-starrer Toxic.
The film's director, Vishal Chaturvedi, has said that initially, Bollywood did not support the film, but after its success, he was flooded with congratulatory calls and messages from the same people.
Made on a reported budget of just ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh is already a huge box-office success. By September 3, the film has earned ₹72.88 crore at the net domestic box office. The international release may help it surpass the ₹150 crore mark in worldwide gross sales.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.