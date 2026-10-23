Ananya Panday shares rare vacation photo with Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia from London

Aarav is seen wearing a grey patterned cardigan over a dark shirt, with a clear container of muffins in his hand. Ananya keeps things casual in an oversized brown zip-up hoodie with the words “Mad lucky” printed across it in blue.

In the picture, Ananya and Aarav sit beside each other, holding up small baked treats for the camera. The photo was shared by their friend which Ananya reposted. The caption on the photo read, “guys my baking is approved xx.”

Ananya Panday has given fans a glimpse of her holiday with Aarav Bhatia , son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The actor shared a picture with Aarav on her Instagram Stories, where the two can be seen posing with what appear to be homemade treats. The post soon caught attention online, partly because Aarav has largely stayed out of the public eye despite being born into one of Bollywood’s best-known families.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna welcomed Aarav on September 15, 2002. They also have a daughter, Nitara, born in 2012. Unlike many children of film stars, Aarav has kept a low profile and has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry. Although he is occasionally seen with his family in public, he rarely features in celebrity news or shares personal updates.

What's next for Ananya Panday? On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan and Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. But, both films failed to perform at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ananya is set to return as Bella Bae Chowdhary in the second season of Call Me Bae. Actor Shruti Haasan is joining the series, although details about her character and the new season's storyline have not yet been revealed. The first look was shared during Prime Video's Obsessed Retreat in Germany where the actor was also present.

Speaking to fans during a zoom call earlier this year, she said, “You’ll also see a lot of love triangles this season between Bae, Neel and Aggy. You’ll also see more of the behens and their bond.” Sharing how the protagonist has evolved since the first season, Ananya added that viewers will witness a more mature version of Bae as she navigates life and her career. “Now that everyone knows Bae so well, this season goes much deeper into her life and the changes she’s going through. She’s now a proper journalist, so you’ll get to see her relationships in a much deeper way along with all the drama that comes with them. There’s definitely more drama and more music this season.”