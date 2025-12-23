Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Part 2 will have 50 times more action, mystery and manipulation

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has become the toast of the nation since its release in theatres on December 5. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has broken box office records and emerged as the number 1 film of 2025. Now, in an interview with Just Too Filmy, actor Naveen Kaushik has spilled the beans on what fans can expect from the film's second part, which will release next year in March. Naveen played Donga in the film. (Also read: Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film beats Kantara Chapter 1; is #1 Indian film of 2025) Ranveer Singh plays Hamza in the spy action thriller Dhurandhar.

What can fans expect from Dhurandhar Part 2?

During the chat, Naveen said that he cannot give away any spoilers from Part 2 but he can say, “Aapne Part 1 mein jo dekha hain na… the action, the mystery, the manipulation is going to be ramped up by 50! Because I have seen it being done! It is 50 times what is in this one. Shoot sab ho chuka hain. I am not in part 2 but I know what happens.”

Naveen added that fans have owned the film and defended it. The actor said, “Bohot time se sirf moments, gaane viral ho rahe the, but ye film viral ho rahi he (Many a times the moments and the songs were going viral but here the film is going viral). Every moment from this film is being analysed, is being loved. There are so many videos that people have made of underrated actors who were rediscovered in this film… everyone is being talked about.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree 2 ( ₹857 crore) and, more importantly, Kantara Chapter One ( ₹852 crore). It is now the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, having overcome the ₹807 crore haul of Chhaava on Sunday.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release on March 19, 2026.