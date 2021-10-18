Dia Mirza: RHTDM made me believe that I had chosen the right path

In 2001, every time Dia Mirza came on the TV screens in her introduction song Aya Re Koi Aaya Re from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, it piqued everyone’s curiosity about who this new actors was. And post the release of the romantic comedy, it amassed an instant cult following thanks to its music and young love story between Mirza and R Madhavan’s character.

The film’s 20th anniversary on October 19 also means that it has been 20 years since Mirza made her debut in the film industry.

Looking back at her journey as an actor in Bollywood, she says, “Every year around this time, I remember the moments I spent on the sets of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. This film was my introduction to a new creative journey and also to the industry. I am very grateful that both the film and the people I worked with made me believe that I had chosen the right path.”

Before her entry in Bollywood, Mirza also won the win Miss Asia Pacific Crown.

“Even though I was a young girl who had not even travelled abroad before venturing out to win Miss Asia Pacific Crown, this film and its cast and crew made me feel that I belonged,” says the 39-year-old about the Gautham Menon-directed film, which also starred Saif Ali Khan.

The character of Reena Malhotra also remains a personal favourite because Mirza identified with her innate poise and dignity.

“Two decades before the kind of gender lens that we apply to female characters now, this girl knew how to stand her ground and refused to be intimidated or bullied. And of course, the film’s music was and is so soul-filling. I guess, so many fans look back at this film with nostalgia because we are no longer making musical love stories. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, its songs and dialogues take people back to a sweeter, simpler era. That I guess explains the lasting appeal of the film,” she explains.

Over the past 20 years, the film has garnered unimaginable love and so has Mirza, who is not only an actor now but also a producer, a UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate , a wife and a mother.

Mirza says it is always extremely gratifying to meet people who have their own RHTDM story to share with her.

“People even continue to enjoy the music from the film. Watching videos of people singing, dancing and performing the songs of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein makes us feel like the movie released yesterday! What a privilege for an actor to be a part of this kind of love,” she recalls.