Happy Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and more stars share adorable pics with their moms

Mother's Day holds a special place in everyone's hearts. A day marked to cherish the maternal affection and care is always celebrated by Bollywood artists with utmost regard. Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and others wrote emotional posts dedicated to their mothers on Mother's Day. (Also read: Manisha Koirala says she's made peace with not becoming a mother: It was tough after ovarian cancer) Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar penned heartfelt posts for their mothers.

Karan Johar calls his mom his ‘strength’

Karan shared an adorable collage picture posing with his mother Hiroo Johar on his Instagram story. He captioned his post as, “My strength…my rock…my only love story…”

Sara Ali Khan dropped a throwback picture with mom Amrita Singh and baby Ibrahim Ali Khan and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to our whole world (world and planet emojis).”

Kangana also posted her mom's photo in her Instagram stories and wrote, “The origin of everything divine that carries the seed of life in her, Shakti, that projection of Shiva who is the manifestation of this entire existence, you can call her the Goddess mother or simply maa (heart emoji) Happy Mother's Day (heart emoji).”

Shanaya Kapoor shared a throwback videos with her mother Maheep Kapoor where her mom is holding Shanaya as a baby. She captioned her post as, “bestie (heart emoji)”. Lara Dutta Bhupathi posted a gratitude note on Mother's Day which read as, “Mother’s Day…. Father’s Birthday…. Miss Universe win 24th Anniversary day …….. the 12 th of May! One helluva day!!!! #12thmay (three happy emojis).”

Rakul Preet sends love to mother, mom-in-law

Rakul Preet dedicated her Mother's Day post to her mother and mother-in-law as she shared a reel with both of them. Rakul captioned her post as, “Hey Mom and Mom-in-law! I just wanted to take a moment to let you both know how incredibly grateful I am to have you in my life. Seriously, you both have been absolute rockstars in my journey. Mumma, you’ve been there for me, guiding me, and supporting me through thick and thin. I honestly don’t know how I’d get through each day without you by my side. Your love and support mean the world to me. (two heart emojis) And Mom-in-law, I feel so lucky to have you as a part of my life. From day one, you’ve made me feel like family and welcomed me with open arms. Your strength and determination inspire me every single day. (two heart emojis) I am truly blessed to have two amazing moms in my life. Happy Mother’s Day to you both and all supermoms out there (flower and heart emojis).”

Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and Soha Ali Khan also shared Mother's Day posts on social media.