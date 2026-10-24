Irrfan ran 200 metres despite cancer diagnosis during Blackmail shoot, told director Abhinay Deo that he might fall if he did one more take

'This is the last take because after this, I might fall'

He added, “I told him, ‘See, Irrfan, if we manage in this shot then great, otherwise, we will have to retake the scene.’ He said, ‘Yes, we’ll do.’ He still didn’t tell me that he isn’t well. He did once, did the second time, and in the third attempt, I said, ‘Let’s do one last take for tighter frames.’ And, Irrfan said, ‘Abhinay, this is the last take because after this, I might fall.’ I got shocked, and thought maybe he is tired because it was in the middle of the night. A few days later, I got to know that he is (diagnosed with cancer)…this was the commitment level, that guy just ran and ran in that state. These memories are truly special because they remind me of a great man at work, someone who was completely dedicated to his craft”