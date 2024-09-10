Ishaan Khatter says he is more ‘protective’ about his personal life after dating actors

Ishaan Khatter is basking in the success of his latest release, the Netflix show The Perfect Couple. The actor opened up about his personal life in a new interview with The Dirty Magazine, confirming that he is dating someone. Although he was not so eager to reveal the name or launch their name in public. When asked why, Ishaan shared what he has learnt after having been in relationships with actors in the past. (Also read: Ishaan Khatter wants to get married only once: 'I believe you can be monogamous') Ishaan Khatter said that he is not eager to launch his relationship in the public.

What Ishaan said

During the chat, when Ishaan was asked about whether he will be sharing details about his current relationship, the actor said, “I like guarding my private life and I'll keep it that way, so no hard launches. I've been in relationships with actresses — actors (he corrects himself) — and I've been in a relationship with someone who is not as established as me so I'm very aware of how it affects the women I’m with. But you can't control where you're gonna be seen, where you're gonna be photographed, when it's gonna come out, how it's gonna come out, what people are gonna say… so I’m a bit protective.”

He went on to add, “I think I'm a good partner. It’s not that I don't have my flaws, I think I’ve been able to work on them from previous relationships and get better. My biggest flaw perhaps is being overly emotional.”

More details

Ishaan is rumoured to be dating model Chandni Bainz. The two were first spotted in September last year. A paparazzo account posted a video in which Ishaan held Chandni's hand as they climbed down the stairs. He also escorted her to the car and opened the door for her. After she sat inside, Ishaan closed the door and went to pose for the paparazzi. Earlier, Ishaan was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Ananya Panday. They starred in the film Khaali Peeli (2020).

Fans can now see Ishaan in his Hollywood debut series The Perfect Couple, headlined by Nicole Kidman. The Netflix series is based on American author Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name. It is directed by filmmaker Susanne Bier.