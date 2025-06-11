Kajol calls paparazzi culture ‘disrespectful, disturbing’: I find it strange that you cannot even go for lunch

Several Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan have openly criticised the paparazzi culture, especially when it crosses boundaries and invades their personal lives. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kajol also opened up about how the paparazzi culture feels disturbing to her. (Also Read: The Kajol interview: ‘I’ve never been restricted by system because I've never followed it') Kajol says she finds paparazzi culture disturbing.

When asked if there’s anything she would like to change about it, Kajol said, “I am a little conscious with paps. I think there are certain places where they shouldn’t be. Like I find it very strange when they run after actors at someone’s funeral and ask for photos. I find that odd and a little disrespectful. I find it strange that you cannot even go for lunch."

She further slammed the paparazzi for following her and said, "They follow you for kilometres from Juhu to Bandra to look where I am going and which building I am going to. I find that disturbing. If I were a normal person, would you do that? Wouldn’t I have taken you to the cops and said this person is following me? What should I tell the cops now?"

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had also slammed the paparazzi for clicking her pictures while she was enjoying personal time at her home. Recently, Rana Daggubati also had a heated exchange with paparazzi at the airport for following him, which led to him bumping into a person and dropping his phone. He called the paparazzi culture annoying and revealed he doesn’t appreciate the paps invading his personal space.

Kajol will next be seen in the movie Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the horror film is produced under the banner of Devgn Films. Starring Kajol in the lead role, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. The film follows the story of a mother’s determination to protect her daughter from the demonic curses of a haunted village. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 27.