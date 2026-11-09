Kareena Kapoor says she is ‘very against botox’ and vouches for self preservation rather than going going under the knife

Going under the knife to look younger might have become a norm for many in showbiz, but Kareena Kapoor doesn't prefer that. Instead, the actor has her own ways of making sure that she preserves her talent. Kareena was in conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story where she was asked for her opinion on botox and cosmetic procedures, to which the actor immediately responded by saying that she is very against botox. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Daayra.

What Kareena said The actor said, “I am very against botox, that I have been very, very honest about. I am for self-preservation in a good sense. Which is being healthy, feeling great, natural therapies. Self preservation is also preserving my talent, because that is my weapon. Taking holidays with family and friends, engaging in different things apart from just being on set is also a form of self-preservation. Rather than the needles and going under the knife. That is something that I am all for because people are forgetting that it is so important to preserve your body and mind rather than your injectibles.”

She also added, “It is terrible where young girls not wanting to look beyond 18 or 20. I am having the best time in my 40s. I have never felt better or even acted better…”