Kunal Kapoor says working with Avengers Doomsday movement coach Terry Notary elevated Ramayana cast's work

Kunal credited Terry Notary for guiding him and the other actors through the film's action sequences. Terry is best known for his work as a movement coach on Hollywood films, including the Planet of the Apes franchise, X2 (2003), Superman Returns (2006) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). He has also worked on the Russo Brothers' upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking to SCREEN, Kunal opened up about working with a green screen for the first time. He said, “The thing with the green screen is there’s nothing available to you. There’s no real palace or sunrise. Everything is out of your imagination. You’ve to create pretty much everything in your head. But that can be a lot of fun as well. Because it takes you back to the most important thing as an actor — your imagination. It also takes you back to your childhood, where you’d play with imagination. That was a lot of fun."

Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra in Ramayana . In the film, his character is seen fighting Ravana, played by Yash . The actor features in several large-scale action sequences, which were shot using green screens. Since this was Kunal's first time working with a green screen, he recently opened up about the experience and credited Hollywood action director Terry Notary for guiding the actors through the action sequences and helping them with their body language.

Kunal said, “We got very lucky because we had somebody like Terry. He trained all the actors in the Planet of the Apes to imbibe that body language. What I found really fascinating about working with him was he was not just an action director, but a body language expert directing action. That’s very different from working with an action director. Just having that kind of a talent on the film makes it incredibly easy for everybody else. Because you’re shooting not only an action sequence, but also an important part of a story that’s close to all our hearts. So, when you find talent that looks at it and approaches it like that, it really elevates the work,” he said.