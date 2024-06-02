Malaika Arora shares cryptic post amid Arjun Kapoor breakup rumours: 'When they say you can't do it, do it twice...'

After Arjun, Malaika's new post

It read, "When they say you can't do it, do it twice and take pics." Just a day earlier, actor Arjun Kapoor had also taken to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post, which read, "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities."

Malaika Arora shares cryptic post amid break-up rumours.

Malaika's manager on breakup rumours

Malaika and Arjun, who made their relationship official in 2018, are in news for their their alleged breakup. Malaika's manager has reacted to the rumours while talking to India Today. When asked whether the couple had parted ways, the manager was quoted as saying, “No no, all rumours.”

Did Malaika and Arjun split up?

As per a May 31 article by Pinkvilla, multiple sources confirmed to the portal that Malaika and Arjun have ended their relationship. A source said, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The source added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

More about Malaika and Arjun's relationship

Actor Arbaaz Khan and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2018 on the former's 45th birthday.