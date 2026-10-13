Mrunal Thakur says ‘haven’t signed a film in 9 months' amid rumours of being a part of Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's Raaka

One of the most anticipated sci-fi films is Atlee’s Raaka. The film brings together Telugu star Allu Arjun and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, making for an exciting on-screen pairing. There have also been reports that Mrunal Thakur is joining the cast of Raaka. However, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actor reacted to the rumours. Mrunal Thakur neither denies nor confirms being a part of Atlee and Allu Arjun's Raaka.

Mrunal Thakur on being a part of Raaka When asked about being part of Raaka, Mrunal neither confirmed nor denied the reports but added, "I haven't signed any film in almost nine months. I'm waiting for a meaningful role to come [my way]. Now, whatever announcement has to happen, it will happen on my social media handle and then I'd love to talk about it."

She further explained why she had not signed any films, clarifying that it was not because she was short of offers. She added, "But I don't resonate with the stories that are being made. So, I have chosen to take some time off because I don't want to question why I'm on set every day. I have to spend 120 days on a movie set. So, it's my conscious effort to sign movies that give me not just love and recognition, but also creative satisfaction. When I go to bed, I don't want to think that I did bad work. I want to do good work that will be remembered even 30 years down the line."

About Raaka Allu Arjun’s last release was Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit theatres in 2024. His next film, the ambitious sci-fi project Raaka, is scheduled for release in 2027. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role. Even before its release, the pan-India film, which marks Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee, has set a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers participating simultaneously.

Talking about the film, Arjun said, “I'd like to tell all the film enthusiasts and all the fans: please, I know we're taking our time, but please be a little patient with us. We are trying to serve you the best. I request each one of you to just hold on a little longer. I hope it's all worth it for you.”

Director Cibi Chakaravarthi made a big claim about Raaka last month. Speaking about Atlee’s upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, he said, “I have seen the visuals of his films; he showed them to me. Sir, I don’t think even Avatar has visuals like that. Everyone will see what I’m talking about in three days. The visuals were extraordinary."