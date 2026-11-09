Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor's daily night ritual with his daughter, reveals Raha greets him with Jai Shri Ram when he returns home

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor became a father in 2022 when he welcomed his daughter, Raha Kapoor, with Alia Bhatt. The actor has often spoken about how Raha has transformed him into a better person. In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Neetu Kapoor revealed a parenting habit of Ranbir's that helps Raha express herself better. Neetu Kapoor reveals how Ranbir Kapoor makes daughter Raha express better.

Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's night ritual Neetu revealed that she has always been friends with her children so that they could express themselves freely and tell her everything. She then spoke about a habit of Ranbir's with Raha that she really adores. She said, "Like I like what Ranbir has with Raha every night. He'll ask her what major happened today. What made you happy and what made you sad and then she expresses. I think that is wonderful."

Neetu also recalled an incident when Raha complained about her to Ranbir and revealed how he reacted. She said, "I was doing aarti, and while performing, the plate hit Raha's head. At night, when Ranbir asked Raha what made you sad, Raha said Dida hit me on the head. He FaceTimed me and said, ‘Mom, you hit my child?’ I said, 'No, baccha, I was performing the aarti. She was standing below, so she got hit by it."

She also revealed that Raha always greets Ranbir with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ when he returns home from work.