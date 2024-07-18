Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt dance like there is no tomorrow in Orry's new video from Ambani baraat. Watch

Celebs dance at Ambani baraat

The celebrity couples, decked up in the finest desi looks, danced to the beats of dhol at Anant's baarat as Orry captured them. The social media personality, who is known for being BFFs with Bollywood celebs and star kids, also gave a glimpse of the energetic dance moves showcased by actors Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya as well as filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Varun Dhawan and Canadian singer AP Dhillon were seen in high spirits as they danced their hearts out at the star-studded baraat. Orry's caption on Instagram read, “He’s like the inventor of fomo (fear of missing out).” The clip also featured the groom's mother, Nita Ambani grooving to the music.

Celebs have been sharing pics from Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations proved to be a lavish affair and were attended by the who's who of the business, political and entertainment worlds.

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shared a couple of pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and others. The first picture showed Madhuri and him posing with Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and their children Aryan and Suhana. The next photo captured Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya joining the couple for a selfie. Another image featured, Madhuri and Shriram happily posing with KGF star Yash and Ranveer Singh for a picture.

The high-profile Ambani wedding ceremony also saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, and others. Kim and Khloe have been sharing photos from the Ambani wedding celebrations. Recently, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone also dropped sweet Instagram posts for the newlyweds, Anant and Radhika.