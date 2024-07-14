Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt vibe to music at Anant Ambani's wedding; fans call it ‘cute’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt clearly had fun at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12. A Reddit user shared a short video of the actor couple that fans couldn’t get enough of. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif smiles as Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Tauba Tauba at Ambani wedding. Watch) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had fun at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Ranbir, Alia vibe to music

The short clip sees Ranbir dressed in a white sherwani and Alia in a pink and gold saree. The two can be seen vibing along to the music being played at the wedding. Ranbir has his eyes closed while Alia smiles wide. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can also be seen enjoying the music in the video with his son, Theodore, up on his shoulders.

Fans thought the video was ‘cute’ with one commenting with a GIF of a cat enjoying music. “Lol this is cute,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Ha Ha.. Ranbir-Alia grooving while Boris Johnson chilling in the background.. This is the second wildest snippet from the ambani wedding besides Mamata Banerjee and Kim K in one frame.” A Reddit user also thought the “johnson guy is so chill.”

Ranbir handed a business card

Another video from the wedding emerged, showing someone handing Ranbir a business card. In the clip, the guest approached Ranbir and shook his hands. He then whispered something in his ears. The actor then nodded his head, smiled, and mouthed, “thank you.” After that, the person gave Ranbir a card, which he politely accepted. The video ended with the person talking to Ranbir for some more time. The actor was seen patiently listening to him.

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Anant and Radhika got married at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The Shubh Vivaah was followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, was held on July 14. The couple had their roka in 2022 and got engaged in 2023.