US influencer invited to Ambani wedding clarifies if she ‘dissed’ Priyanka Chopra: ‘It got 50 million views’

The influencer took to Instagram to confess it, and revealed that the video of her dissing the global icon has reached 50 million views.

The ‘diss’ issue

Sometime back, Julia shared a video of herself meeting Priyanka with pop icon Nick Jonas where she cuts Priyanka in between while having a conversation.

Now, she has posted another video, expressing her views, saying, “I think I dissed Priyanka Chopra at Anant Ambani’s wedding. And I can not stop thinking about it? The video of me dissing has 50 million views”.

“She was trying to tell me more and I cut her off. It wasn't meant to be diss. Once Priyanka told me she knows me. My brain was just like one red alert. And the red alert was just like you cannot handle this anymore. Change the subject. My brain was exploding,” she added.

Here, she admitted that she is a big fan of Priyanka. “As a super fan or Priyanka Chopra, when she told me she knows me, it was just too much for me to handle. Changing the subject to talk to Nick was more like a primal instinct. But in doing that, I diss one of my favourite celebrities of all time,” she said.

The influencer added, “I was so excited to meet her and excited about my interaction with her. I blasted this video off to 50 million people. Looking back, I was literally being rude to her, so why did I do that? Priyanka, if you are seeing this, I never meant to be rude to you. I love you dearly and just know that I love you. And I'm sorry”.

About the video

In the video, Julia takes a moment to interact with Priyanka and Nick. There is a moment when Priyanka mentions that she has seen Julia’s videos on social media. As Priyanka takes a pause to remember the video, Julia cuts her abruptly, and starts talking to Nick. The video went viral on social media.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 at Jio World Centre. Their three-day wedding celebrations will come to an end today, July 14. The grand wedding was attended by a number of celebrities, influential people from around the world, and social media influencers.