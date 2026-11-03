Orry calls Sara Ali Khan 'fake friend' for disappearing during his difficult time, claims Amrita Singh hurled abuses at him and never apologised

Orry went on to describe their friendship and explain why he felt let down. He said, "There are fake friendships. This girl was my childhood friend. We were friends through college and then even 10 years after college. I was there for her through so much. We were in Goa when she got into a big case. I stood by her through all of that, never left her side. But for one time in life when she had to be there for me, she disappeared."

When Neha asked him to name the most famous person he had unfollowed on social media, Orry replied, "Sara Ali Khan." When she asked him to elaborate, he said, "I'm very public about it. Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too."

Social media personality and Khatron Ke Khiladi star Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry , is friends with several Bollywood celebrities, including actor Sara Ali Khan . However, their friendship hit a rough patch, leading to a fallout. Now, in a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, Orry has opened up about what went wrong between them.

He added, "In that moment, it was such a tough phase for me, and she didn't check on me once or call me once. I was like, when your life was under fire, and everyone told me to leave her side and not get caught up, I stood by her side. I took care of you, your mother and your brother and stood by them. And when the tables flipped, and you had to be there with me for once, you couldn't even give me a phone call. I just thought if I pretended to be friends with you, then whatever you did and whatever abuses your mother threw at me and said about me to others, it made that okay. And it's not okay, and I never got an apology after that."