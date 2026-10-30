Parineeti Chopra ends Karwa Chauth fast at 35,000 feet, shares video from plane with Raghav Chadha: ‘You make all my dreams come true'
Parineeti Chopra shared a video of herself and husband Raghav Chadha celebrating Karwa Chauth aboard a flight.
Several Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth on Thursday and shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media. Actor Parineeti Chopra marked the festival in a special way this year, showing that distance and circumstances cannot come in the way of traditions. The actor shared a video from a flight, giving fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the festival with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, at 35,000 feet.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate Karwa Chauth in airplane
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Parineeti shared a video featuring herself and Raghav inside the plane. The couple were seen spotting the moon before Parineeti broke her fast mid-air. Raghav fed her water and food as she completed the ritual. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet! 🤗🥰” Praising her husband, she added, “You make all my dreams come true Ragaji. The best man, the best human, the best boii." The actor was seen wearing a traditional suit and flaunting her sindoor as she celebrated the festival.
The video reminded several fans of Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth anecdote. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka revealed that her husband, Nick Jonas, had taken her on a plane above the clouds to help her break her Karwa Chauth fast when the moon was not visible. She said, "We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible. Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon."
About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship
Deep Dive
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their family members and close friends.
Parineeti opted for an elegant pink outfit for her wedding, while Raghav complemented her in an ivory ensemble. Several political leaders and celebrities attended the celebrations, making it a much-talked-about wedding. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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