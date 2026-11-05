Ramayana actor Ajinkya Deo says heavy crown, elaborate costumes posed a challenge for Ranbir Kapoor during shoot

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana released in theatres on Thursday and opened to rave reviews. Apart from the audience, several celebrities, including Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli, have also praised the film. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Yash essays the role of Ravana. For the epic, the actors had to wear elaborate costumes and heavy crowns. In a recent interaction, Ajinkya Deo, who plays Maharishi Vishwamitra, spoke about the elaborate costumes and revealed how Ranbir would get tired wearing his crown. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana released in theatres on Thursday.

Ajinkya Deo on Ranbir Kapoor's heavy costume Speaking to NDTV, Ajinkya shared that since he played Maharishi Vishwamitra, he did not have to wear elaborate costumes. He said, "Most of the time, I was bare-bodied because I was playing a sadhu, Vishwamitra. So that was a good thing. But the hair and the beard that I had to wear were quite heavy. It took one-and-a-half hours just to put on the wig and the beard."

However, Ajinkya admitted that the elaborate costumes were a challenge for several other actors, including Ranbir. Sharing what he observed on the sets, he said, "For the rest of the guys, yes, it was a challenge. I know for a fact that for Ram, it was a little troublesome wearing the crown and the whole get-up. He used to get up and be like, 'Oh my God!' It used to be heavy. The good thing was that everything was indoors and the temperature was controlled, so that was one saving grace."