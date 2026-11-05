Ramayana actor Ajinkya Deo says heavy crown, elaborate costumes posed a challenge for Ranbir Kapoor during shoot
Ramayana actor Ajinkya Deo says the film’s elaborate costumes posed a challenge for actors, but shooting indoors with controlled temperatures helped.
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana released in theatres on Thursday and opened to rave reviews. Apart from the audience, several celebrities, including Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli, have also praised the film. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Yash essays the role of Ravana. For the epic, the actors had to wear elaborate costumes and heavy crowns. In a recent interaction, Ajinkya Deo, who plays Maharishi Vishwamitra, spoke about the elaborate costumes and revealed how Ranbir would get tired wearing his crown.
Ajinkya Deo on Ranbir Kapoor's heavy costume
Speaking to NDTV, Ajinkya shared that since he played Maharishi Vishwamitra, he did not have to wear elaborate costumes. He said, "Most of the time, I was bare-bodied because I was playing a sadhu, Vishwamitra. So that was a good thing. But the hair and the beard that I had to wear were quite heavy. It took one-and-a-half hours just to put on the wig and the beard."
However, Ajinkya admitted that the elaborate costumes were a challenge for several other actors, including Ranbir. Sharing what he observed on the sets, he said, "For the rest of the guys, yes, it was a challenge. I know for a fact that for Ram, it was a little troublesome wearing the crown and the whole get-up. He used to get up and be like, 'Oh my God!' It used to be heavy. The good thing was that everything was indoors and the temperature was controlled, so that was one saving grace."
Deep Dive
Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes pictures from Ramayana sets
After the film's release, Alia Bhatt shared behind-the-scenes pictures from its sets, including glimpses of her and Ranbir's daughter, Raha, with the actor. Alia penned a note for Ranbir which read as, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her ❤️ so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The ensemble cast also includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi, among others. The two-part epic is made ona budget of ₹4000 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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